School districts keeping close watch on winter storm forecast

ALDEN, NY (WKBW) — School leaders across the region are keeping a very close watch on a massive storm expected to hit the Western New York region as a number of school districts remain in class through Friday until the holiday break begins.

WKBW Outside Alden Middle School.

It is the last week of school before the holiday break in the Alden Central School District.

Middle school students tell me they're waiting and wondering to find out if the big snowstorm being predicted would cancel classes Friday.

WKBW Rebecca Bink, 7th grader, & Haley Lewandowski, 7th grader.

"Oh yeah — that's definitely one of the main topics of conversation when we're not learning,” remarked Rebecca Bink, 7th grader. “Is it about the weather?” Buckley asked. “Yeah, most of us want a snow day,” laughed Haley Lewandowski, 7th grader.

WKBW Alden Middle School students.

But the superintendent tells me it's too soon to make a decision and expects to make one on Thursday evening whether they'll be opened on Friday.

“I know here in Alden, we try to do our best to provide enough notification — very seldom are we announcing on the morning of a snow day that unfortunately, we need to close. We try to do that at the very latest 10 o’clock the night before,” explained Adam Stoltlman, superintendent, Alden Central School District.

WKBW Adam Stoltlman, superintendent, Alden Central School District.



Superintendent Stoltman says they are "very sympathetic” to the needs of parents who need to make arrangements for someone to watch their children if schools close.

For now, Stotlman is keeping a close eye on the forecast.

WKBW Alden Middle School students participated in pajama day Wednesday.

“Much like other storms, we've been in constant communication with the weather experts here in Western New York, along with my fellow superintendents across the region to try to coordinate our efforts to do the best we can to provide parents with enough notification should we have to close schools on Friday,” noted Stotlman.

WKBW Alden Middle School students.

Other districts still in session this week say it's too soon to announce and continue to monitor the situation.

The Buffalo Public School District is also keeping a close watch on the storm situation and issued this statement:

Buffalo Public Schools is alert to the upcoming weather event and will continue to evaluate the forecast and work with the National Weather Service, local governmental agencies, and transportation partners. Families should continue to check the District website and television stations on Thursday for up-to-date information. For more details, please see the “Procedures for Emergency School Closings” document on the website at www.buffaloschools.org [buffaloschools.org].



Buffalo Public School District

A spokeswoman for the West Seneca Central School District also noted they are "monitoring at this point."

But the Salamanca City Central School District has announced that it will be closed Friday for a snow day to begin its winter break.

WKBW Salamanca City Schools will be closed Friday.

Meanwhile, Alden Middle School students did not seem to mind attending classes this week with holiday fun planned in between. Wednesday was pajama day and students showed off their favorite pj's.

WKBW Rebecca Bink, 7th grader, & Haley Lewandowski, 7th grader.

“Are you hoping for a snow day and that extra day onto your holiday break or does it matter to you?” Buckley questioned.

“I would like it, but also I'm kind of disappointed we won't get todo holiday follies,” replied Bink.

“I would love snow day because I just got a drawing tablet in the mail and I'm really excited about using it,” responded Lewandowski.

WKBW Alden Middle School 7th grader Bailey Stahl.

Alden Middle School 7th grader Bailey Stahl tells me she is not hoping for a snow day.

"Not really because it would just move our holiday follies for Friday and that would just create a big disturbance," described Stahl.