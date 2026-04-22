BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The thrill of the big screen is returning to Buffalo's Theater District.

Just months after the old AMC Market Arcade 8 closed in December, Main Street has reopened with a new operator.

Grand opening ceremonies were held on Wednesday for the new Scene One Market Arcade Cinemas, now welcoming moviegoers in the heart of the Theater District.

Scene One Cinemas has partnered with the Benchmark Group to bring movie magic back to the Market Arcade after AMC vacated the space last year, citing post-COVID challenges.

I spoke with the new operator of the theater and nearby businesses about the impact this will have on the city's downtown area.

Joe Masher is the owner and CEO of Scene One Cinemas. The downtown theater marks the company's ninth location.

"This is the realization of a dream," Masher said.

Masher believes specialty programming, heated recliner seats, and real butter popcorn will enhance the moviegoer experience.

"In addition to first-run movies, we also present classics tailored to the community," Masher said.

"I operate theatres and theatre districts like Schenectady, for instance, and other towns, and you know, the opportunity presented itself that this theatre is going to be available. I jumped on it," Masher said.

"I've looked at the numbers on this theatre and they are very good. They were very good under the last operator, but when you have a huge home office to feed like they do, you know, the bottom line is not so great. For me, the bottom line here is amazing, I predict this is going to be my highest grossing number one theatre," Masher said.

WATCH: Scene One Market Arcade Cinemas opens in the heart of Buffalo's Theater District

Scene One Market Arcade Cinemas opens in the heart of Buffalo's Theater District

Community leaders believe this commitment is a big win for the Queen City. Thomas Baynes is the deputy mayor for the City of Buffalo.

"This project sends a message downtown is moving forward. We are restoring historic spaces, we're attracting private investment and creating reasons for people to gather not just online but in person," Baynes said.

Brian Higgins is the president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"This project and this announcement today. It's the exact project, an independent movie and film house, in the only place it should be, the Buffalo Theatre District," Higgins said.

Nearby businesses are also looking forward to seeing the impact. Emily Blankenberg is the front-of-house manager at 42 North at the Flats, located just steps away from the movie theater on Main Street.

"I think it's going to be a great way to expand the clientele that we bring down here," Blankenberg said.

"Sounds like he's got a lot of good plans on how to bring different people back into downtown, drum up some business for all of us," Blankenberg said.

For opening day, Scene One Cinemas is screening several classic titles, including "The Natural" and "Bruce Almighty." Tickets are $5, with proceeds benefiting Hearts for the Homeless and the Elmwood Village Association.

Starting on Thursday, April 23, the theater will feature "Michael," the biopic on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, along with other films.

