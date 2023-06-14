'Scary and exhilarating': Thrill seekers rappel down Seneca One Tower to raise money for The Arc Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a sight to see at Seneca One Tower on Wednesday as thrill seekers rappelled down the side of Buffalo's tallest building for a great cause.

Jeff Russo 44 individuals participated in the "Over the Edge" fundraiser by rappelling 500 feet down the side of Buffalo's tallest building.

The spectacle was called "Over The Edge" and raised more than $100,000 for The Arc Erie County. The Arc Erie County is a non-profit organization that supports children and adults with intellectual and development disabilities.

"It's an interesting way of including the community," said Doug Digesare, CEO of The Arc Erie County, "We looked into it and thought it was a really cool idea."

44 people took part in the "Over the Edge" event. Each participant raised $2000 for the opportunity of a lifetime. Megan McMindes is an employee at The Arc Erie County and had her family along to watch her brave journey.

Lou Chilleli Megan McMindes, an employee at The Arc Erie County, participates in the "Over the Edge" fundraiser at Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo

"It was exhilarating, scary, but fun," said McMindes, "I actually sang Hey Jude coming down, I don't know why. That was the first thing that came to mind," McMindes said with a smile.

Dennis Ast of Lancaster was also among the brave souls that rappelled down more than 500 feet from the roof of the Seneca One.

"I love The Arc and the things that they stand for. Anything we can do to support them I wanted to do," said Ast, "How could you not want to come down a 500 foot building and say that you did that."

The money raised will go towards programming and equipment for The Arc Erie County.

The event was run by adventure experience company Over The Edge. The hope is the fundraiser becomes an annual event at Seneca One.