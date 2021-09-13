SBA to open Niagara County customer service center to assist those impacted by storm damage

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a customer service center in Niagara County to assist those impacted by storm damage in July.

Congressman Chris Jacobs announced Monday the SBA will open a new customer service center at 5574 Niagara Street in Lockport starting Tuesday. It will then be open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until it closes permanently on September 24 at 4:00 p.m.

The SBA will assist residents and businesses in Niagara County that were impacted by storm and severe flood damage in July. Governor Kathy Hochul previously announced she requested a physical disaster declaration from the SBA for Niagara County following the damage the July storm caused.

A release from the governor's office said following a severe weather event on July 20 there was major damage to 29 homes, totaling $542,000 and there was minor damage to 1,122 homes and 35 businesses totaling $11,715,000.

“We all witnessed the images of severe flooding that was devastating for many in Niagara County, and I surveyed the damage in Lockport as well in the wake of the July 20th storms,” Jacobs said. “Many homeowners, small businesses, and farmers experienced severe damage to buildings and equipment – these disaster loans will allow impacted individuals to make needed repairs and replacements, and also allow aid to assist with financial and economic injury.”

Three types of loans are available and:



Business Physical Disaster Loans Economic Injury Loans (EIDL) Home Disaster Loans

"Amounts available for borrowing and interest rates are subject to the type of loan and the borrower’s personal information/need," a release says.

For more information you can go to the center, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. You can also apply for assistance online here.