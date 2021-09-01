Gov. Hochul requests physical disaster declaration from SBA for Niagara County following flooding

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has requested a physical disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration for Niagara County following flooding in July that caused damage to homes and businesses.

A release from the governor's office says following a severe weather event on July 20 there was major damage to 29 homes, totaling $542,000 and there was minor damage to 1,122 homes and 35 businesses totaling $11,715,000. According to the release, if the declaration is granted it will include contiguous counties of Erie, Genesee and Orleans.

If the declaration is granted those who are impacted will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration to help with recovery.

Homeowners: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters: funds to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: funds for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

If the declaration is granted the SBA will partner with the county set up points of contact and perform outreach.

Physical disaster declarations were requested for Rensselaer and Otsego counties as well.

"These natural disasters disrupted the lives of New Yorkers, but we are working to help our communities recover," Governor Hochul said."I am requesting these disaster declarations so that impacted New Yorkers can get the assistance they need to get back on their feet and build back their homes and businesses."