Save A Lot closes location in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Save A Lot permanently closed its location on South Park Avenue in Hamburg on July 20, a spokesperson confirmed to 7 News.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the independent licensee who owns and operates the store made the decision to close "as a result of changing market dynamics." Customers were directed to visit the Save A Lot location on Lake Avenue in Blasdell.

“We take the decision to close any Save A Lot location very seriously. Unfortunately, as a result of changing market dynamics, the independent licensee who owns and operates the store in Hamburg made the difficult decision to close on July 20. We are grateful to our customers for their loyal support of this location and encourage our customers to visit our nearby Blasdell, NY location at 4271 Lake Ave to continue getting high quality, fresh affordable food options.”

A handful of WNY Save A Lot stores have closed in recent years. The store in the Broadway Market closed in June 2024, followed by the Lancaster location in August and the Batavia location in October of the same year. Most recently, the location on Genesee Street in Buffalo closed in May.