Santora's served up the first pizza in Western New York in 1927

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Paul Santora has been gathering old photos, menus and other memorabilia to celebrate the 95th anniversary of Santora's Pizza. Paul says his grandfather Fiorvante Santora started it all in 1927, adding "It kind of blows my mind to be totally honest with you to be here at this point is pretty cool."

Paul heads up Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill and the 1927 Brew House. They're newly minted craft beers are already winning awards. The craft beer cans have a tribute to the Santora family business with photos of family and the first restaurant on Seneca Street.

The company has come a long way since his grandfather made those first pizzas. Paul says "He basically was a candy and ice cream peddler and started making pizza in the basement and sold it to his customers that bought his candy."Paul's father was the first in the family to offer a full service restaurant with a large menu and cocktails.

They plan to do some specials to celebrate the anniversary and have a trip give-a-way at the end of the year. And plans are already underway for the next big anniversary. Paul says "We are really building up for five years from now for the 100th anniversary. That's going to be crazy."

