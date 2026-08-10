WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill has partnered with Sweet Buffalo for a community backpack drive to help students start the school year ready to learn.

The restaurant on Transit Road in Williamsville features a donation drop box for backpacks and school supplies, plus a "Wish Tree" displaying specific items needed by both students and teachers.

Anyone who donates receives a free medium pizza from Santora's.

Sweet Buffalo launched the initiative by contributing 50 backpacks, giving local families one less thing to worry about ahead of the school year.

Kayleigh Martin, marketing director at Santora's, said the restaurant was inspired by the success of a similar holiday effort.

"We did it during Christmas, and we had such a great turnout, so we wanted to help families in need for back to school because back to school can be very expensive, so we just wanted to help out any way we could," Martin said.

WATCH: Santora's and Sweet Buffalo team up for back-to-school community backpack drive

Santora's and Sweet Buffalo team up for back-to-school community backpack drive

Be a Blessing Buffalo will deliver the school supplies to students and teachers.

Kimberly LaRussa, founder of Sweet Buffalo, said the need for community support extends well beyond the holiday season.

"We always think about the children around Christmas time. You've got everyone out there buying toys and gifts for them, but you know these families are struggling, struggling year-round, and we have to be there to support them," LaRussa said. "So we hope it's a nice way to give back and help these kids and set them up for success this year."

The last day to donate is Aug. 23.

