BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Santasiero's, the historic Italian restaurant on Niagara Street, has reopened its doors to the public for the first time in close to a year.

The celebrated West Side restaurant — which dates back to the 1920s — closed in August following the passing of fourth-generation owner John Brands. It has now reopened under new ownership, with a focus on honoring the restaurant's legacy while updating the space.

Tim and Andrew Nichols, a father-and-son duo from Buffalo, were among the first to arrive for the reopening on Tuesday afternoon.

"We missed Santasiero's," Tim Nichols said. "I've been coming here for 50 years."

"It's nice to have the tradition and the history back here," Andrew Nichols said.

Jennifer Hurley, one of the new owners, along with business partners Mark Longo and David Capretto, said the team has worked to update the restaurant while staying true to its roots — including serving original recipes that date back more than 100 years.

"It's very exciting," Hurley said. "We've had overwhelming response from old patrons that have been in here, and they're so excited about how authentic these recipes are."

WATCH: Santasiero's reopens on Buffalo's West Side under new ownership after nearly a year

Santasiero's reopens on Buffalo's West Side under new ownership after nearly a year

Helping to oversee those recipes is kitchen manager Trish Brydalski, whose great-grandfather founded Santasiero's in the 1920s. Brydalski said she is excited to be part of the reopening and to see so many familiar faces.

"It's deja vu. It's a flashback. It's so good to see people that you know, you knew, and loved for so long," Brydalski said.

Diners said the new chapter is hitting the mark — starting with the food.

"Dream come true. It's our favorite spot, lunch spot of all time," John Schanzlin of Buffalo said. "Oh, look at the meatball sandwiches arriving here."

Justin Ranallo of Buffalo, who ordered the pasta e fagioli, had some lighthearted advice for his fellow diners.

"I went with the pasta e fagioli because I'm obviously a regular. I know what to order. These guys got some different things, you can see they're, you know, a little inexperienced, you know, you know that comes with time," Ranallo said.

Santasiero's is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The restaurant also takes reservations for parties of 8 or more.

