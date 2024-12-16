Santa's Senior Helpers spreading holiday cheer

Tonawanda, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday spirit is shining bright at the senior living community at the Crestmount Apartments.

The Senior Helpers are helping to make the holiday season a little brighter by baking cookies and helping seniors decorate their tree.

"We understand that loneliness is an epidemic, and almost 30% of folks ages 65 and over live alone," said Kelsey Sorge, the director of communications for Senior Helpers.

"So we're trying to just bring that holiday spirit and the joy back and help our folks participate in traditions that they may not otherwise be able to."

Nancy Russell is a resident at the Crestmount Senior Apartments and she recently received a visit from Santa's Senior Helpers.

"I'm going to have the perfect Christmas cookies and Christmas tree and decorations. So couldn't be happier," said Russell.

