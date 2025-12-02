Salvation Army to close Adult Rehabilitation Center, Thrift and As-Is stores on Military Road

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salvation Army has announced plans to close its Adult Rehabilitation Center, as well as its Thrift and As-Is Stores on Military Road.

In a statement, the Salvation Army said the decision to close the Adult Rehabilitation Center was made several weeks ago. We previously reported on its closure along with the closure of the thrift store located at 895 Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda.

Now, the Salvation Army says it has determined it will also close the thrift and as-is stores located on the same Military Road property as the Adult Rehabilitation Center.

The As-Is store will close on December 19 and the thrift store will close on December 27.

You can read the full statement from the Salvation Army below: