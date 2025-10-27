NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salvation Army Thrift Store at 895 Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda has closed, with leaders citing the building's deteriorating condition and growing maintenance as the reason for the shutdown.

Major Roger Duperree, administrator of The Salvation Army's Buffalo Rehabilitation Center, said they could no longer justify the expense of keeping it open.

"The difficulty with closing a building like that is that we know a lot of people depend upon the clothing that they buy there and the goods that they're able to get there," Duperree said. "We don't take that lightly."

The thrift store's purpose was to generate funds for local rehabilitation programs that provide no-cost support for those in recovery. As the property deteriorated, leaders said the financial strain made it impossible to continue operating in a way that supported those programs.

WATCH: Salvation Army closes North Tonawanda thrift store and rehab center, citing building issues and cost

In addition to its closure, the Adult Rehabilitation Center on Military Road is also shutting down by the end of the month. The facility, which housed up to 80 men, is relocating residents to other centers across New York and Pennsylvania.

Employees from both locations have been offered positions at Salvation Army stores or the warehouse on Military Road, and "every effort" is being made to rehome staff members.

Duperree said while these closures are difficult, the organization remains committed to its mission in Western New York.

"We can assure people that we're working for the best interests of everyone involved and doing everything we can to optimize our presence here in Buffalo," he said.

The Salvation Army said it is exploring the possibility of reopening a thrift store in North Tonawanda.