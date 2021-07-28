Sally Marsh has provided family fun for a half-century of Hootenannies

SALAMANCA, NY {WKBW-TV} — Sally Marsh has been providing fun family sing-a-longs called "Hootenannies" at Allegany State Park for a half century. This year she has moved to a new venue.

Two nights a week the fun takes place at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum Amphitheater. She says "They offered this venue-for two nights a week and I'm loving it here."

At Sally's Hootenannies there is singing and dancing and lots of audience participation. Sally says "Well if you've never been to a hootenanny you are going to learn all the old songs."

There are raffles and give-a-ways and this year there are 50th Anniversary "Sally's Hootenanny" t-shirts available. Sally uses the money raised to provide Christmas for disadvantaged kids.

A retired phys. ed teacher, Sally says "I was the gym teacher that made them dance." She has a special way of bringing audience members into the show. One year she got her audience into the Guinness Book of World Records with the largest group ever singing "Old McDonald."

Only halfway through the season, Sally has five more weeks to continue her golden anniversary celebration of Hootenannies. You can get more information at her Facebook Page.