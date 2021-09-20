Salamanca Schools to resume regular classes Tuesday after police investigation

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Schools in the Salamanca School District will reopen on Tuesday, September 21, after being closed for one day.

School officials were made aware Sunday night of a specific violent threat directed at Salamanca students and the school by minor students.

The district consulted with the Salamanca Police Department, and the threat was deemed credible enough to close schools. All activities are also canceled. The district worked with the police department to investigate the threat further.

On Monday afternoon, the district provided an update on the investigation. It says on Sunday, a threat was made off school grounds by two students. The threat referenced a weapon, but did not reference bringing any weapons to school. According to the district, the Salamanca Police Department said the weapon was an airsoft pistol. The airsoft pistol has been secured.

Following the investigation, law enforcement determined the threat of violence was not credible and notified the district that school can resume. The district says further criminal or legal action in the investigation "may be pending."

All classes and scheduled activities at the school will resume Tuesday.