Salamanca Schools closed Monday due to a violent threat made to students

Posted at 11:51 PM, Sep 19, 2021
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Schools in the Salamanca School District are closed Monday, September 20.

According to the district's website, school officials were made aware Sunday night of a specific violent threat directed at Salamanca students and the school by students.

The district consulted with the Salamanca Police Department, and the threat was deemed credible enough to close schools. All activities are also canceled. The district is working with the police department to investigate the threat further.

Anyone with questions have been directed to contact the Salamanca Police Department at 716-945-2330.

