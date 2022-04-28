Salamanca man arrested on multiple child porn charges

SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW) — A 37-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of possession, production and receiving child porn.

According to the U.S. Attorneys office, Robert Calkins, Jr was arrested following an investigation that uncovered thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography. The images and video were recovered off of cell phones and memory cards found in Calkins' home.

Some of the images depict a minor female whom Calkins had contact with. Also recovered were sexually explicit Facebook Messenger conversations between Calkins and what is believed to be a 16-year-old minor female.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, lifetime supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

