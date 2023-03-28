Salamanca City Central School District working with Seneca Nation hoping to keep 'Warriors' name

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In November 2022 the New York State Education Department called for school districts across the state to eliminate Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery.

According to the National Congress of American Indians, New York State had 113 schools with Native American mascots, logos, or names last year.

The NYSED said that any schools that use Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery must submit a resolution by the end of the 2022-23 school year stating the next steps to remove them. That change must be finalized and in place by 2025, but there are exceptions including tribal schools and teams or if the district has prior approval from a federally recognized tribal nation to use the name or mascot.

In Salamanca, the Salamanca City Central School District is hoping that its outreach to the Seneca Nation is enough to allow it to keep its "Warriors" name.

"Being on the Seneca Nation territory, we're a little bit different. Over 1/3 of our population identify as Native Americans, most of which are Senecas. Our current logo is that of a traditional Seneca male, and we have been referred to as the Warriors since the early 30s." - Mark Beehler, Superintendent, Salamanca City Central School District.

Beehler said that there have been community forums and student surveys about the name and some worry about it being removed.

"We've heard from our Native population that Native history has their land being taken from them. Their culture has been removed, and now, perhaps even the symbols of their school that they attend will also be forced to be removed." - Superintendent Beehler

Beehler continued on to say that the district will meet with the Seneca Nation again to share what it has heard from the community and students, and then wait to hear what the state guidance is.

John Kane, a member of the New York State Education Department Advisory Council, said the use of Native American team names, logos, and/or imagery is harmful and the solution is simple.

"Get rid of the names that you've associated with that Native imagery for, you know, the last five 6-7 decades and make a clean a clean cut." - John Kane

7 News first brought you this story in December 2022 and at the time Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong issued a written statement in response to the state education department's effort calling it a “positive step." He continued on to say the Nation would continue discussions with district leaders. When reached for an updated comment on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Seneca Nation said referred us back to the previous statement. You can view Armstrong's full statement from December here.