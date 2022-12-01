NYSED calls on schools to remove Native America names, logos & mascots

SALAMANCA, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department (NYSED) wants school districts to eliminate names, mascots, and logos that could be deemed offensive to Native Americans. But there could be some exceptions.

The state education department could let districts like Salamanca City Central keep their logos.

WKBW Mark Beehler, superintendent, Salamanca City Central School District.

“As far as we know, we are one of, if not the only school district in the country that actually resides as a public school on native territory,” remarked Mark Beehler, superintendent, Salamanca City Central School District.

For decades the Salamanca School District has been known as the warriors as much of the district sits on the Seneca Nation of Indians territory.

WKBW Inside the Salamanca High School.

Beehler tells me the state education department could let his district keep its logo. But they must get approval from the Seneca Nation to keep calling themselves the Warriors and to continue using a Native American logo.

“In our case — we are the warriors — we're proud of that and we also have a logo. We do not have a mascot, we are clear on that — our logo we believe — appropriately represents the heritage and tradition of the community that we serve,” remarked Beehler.

The logo was designed by a Seneca artist in the1970's to accurately represent the Senecas.

About 38 percent of students attending Salamanca schools are Native American. I caught up with Salamanca High School senior Madison Brown who is also a Seneca.

WKBW Salamanca student Madison Brown is also a Seneca.

“I just think the name warriors is what's the most offensive here,” responded Brown. “So you would like that to go away?” Buckley asked. “Yes — yes,” replied Brown.

However, Brown says she has no problem with the district's logo.

WKBW Salamanca School District logo.

“Carson Waterman is actually a Seneca artist himself and the way we identify in our cultural settings is the placement of our feathers and the feather is actually placed correctly in our logo,” explained Brown.

As you walk through the hallways of Salamanca High School you can spot the logo just about everywhere.

WKBW Inside Salamanca High School.

“I think that there's a solution to how I feel and to the way our community feels as a whole. I feel there is a chance for a middle ground,” Brown noted.

Salamanca's superintendent says he's still waiting for further guidance from the state. He said they have a very good relationship with the Senecas.

Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong issued a written statement in response to the state education department's effort calling it a “positive step".

He says his nation will continue discussions with district leaders.



"The decision handed down by the state Education Department is a positive step whose time has long since come. Names and imagery that mock, degrade and devalue Native heritage, culture and people have no place in our society. The historic decimation of Native people should not be celebrated in any fashion or used as a community rallying cry, especially in the realm of education. While individuals in different communities may not associate their team names with the horrors that Native people have faced throughout history, the fact remains that many team names and images further longstanding anti-Native biases."



"The state's decision appropriately suggests consultation between school communities and Native Nations. The Seneca Nation has long believed that dialogue, rooted in respect and understanding, can yield positive results. Respecting Native people, our culture, and our history is not a one-community issue, but a conversation that needs to happen in all communities and districts where Native-themed nicknames and imagery are still in use. This includes the Salamanca City Central School District, located on our Allegany Territory, which has a very unique relationship with the Seneca Nation. We will have further discussions with the district's leaders, just as we have had conversations with multiple school districts in recent years."



"Our Nation remains willing to participate in further discussions so that school districts and their communities can come together to support team names and imagery that reflects and respects the character and value of all residents and students."



Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr.

"The will is there. The ideas are there. I just think when it comes to collaborations and the executions of all these plans — we need more community members on these initiatives,” Brown described.

WKBW Inside Salamanca High School.

“We understand the spirit and stand with the Seneca Nation and the desire of the state to remove inappropriate or disrespectful of indigenous logos and mascots as far as our information that we have at this point and time — we don't know specifically what the regulations will look like,” Beehler said.

In Western New York other districts continue the use of Native American names and mascots, including the Iroquois Central School District. It uses a "chief mascot" for its teams.

The Cheektowaga Central School District uses a similar mascot but calls its teams the warriors.

Cheektowaga Superintendent Scott Zipp tells 7 News he is also waiting for NYSED guidance to move forward with this new regulation.

WKBW Imagery from the Cheektowaga Central School District.

The Cheektowaga district is putting together an inventory of imagery that would be considered unacceptable.

“We’ll put an inventory together so we are in a position to see where we are at, and as more guidance comes forward we’ll continue to move forward,” Zipp stated.

Several years ago, the Lancaster Central School District changed its controversial name the “redskins” after pushback from students. In 2015 Lancaster switched to the name “legends”.

