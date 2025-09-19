BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been more than six months since thousands of corrections officers across New York State walked off the job and onto the picket line.

Now the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is addressing one of their key concerns.

The HALT Act, which stands for Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, was signed into law in 2021. Corrections officers say the law limits what they can do.

"The inmates do not get penalized for doing anything to us; we become punching bags, people kept getting hurt and getting let out the next day," officers said.

So a committee came together and came up with 10 proposed changes that were submitted to New York State's legislature and Governor Kathy Hochul

'Safety is our biggest concern': NYS DOCCS proposes 10 changes to the HALT Act confinement rules

Key proposed changes include:

DOCCS wants to clarify that certain things would make inmates eligible for segregated confinement, such as sexual harassment, connection with gang activity, or trying to escape.

The department is also proposing temporary placement in solitary confinement for up to three days when there's a safety risk and no alternative.

“The goal of the HALT Committee is to provide the legislature with recommendations to enhance safety for both our staff and the incarcerated, while maintaining the core principles and intent of the HALT Act," said DOCCS Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III.

They want to address repeat offenders, allowing solitary confinement for up to 15 days if an inmate has at least three incidents within 30 days, if alternative efforts have failed.

DOCCS also recommends expanding who is eligible for programs like recreation, programming, therapy, treatment, and religious services.

They also want to account for a fuller range of serious offenses.

Union response

“NYSCOPBA members have made it clear that safety is our biggest concern and priority. We thank the other unions and DOCCS for coming together to address these serious concerns and offer reforms that will improve safety in our facilities," said Chris Summers, President of NYSCOPBA.

I'm told they look forward to achieving the recommendations the committee has submitted.

Inmate advocates' response

Those advocating for inmates' rights are outraged by the proposed changes.

"They want to talk about making recommendations to a law that they've never followed. That's unconscionable to me," said Jerome Wright, who fought to put HALT in place.

Wright says he gets calls daily that the law is not being enforced and questions the committee that made these recommendations.

Taylor Epps Jerome Wright, Co-Director, HALT Solitary Campaign

"It's only the unions, the officers, nobody from any other perspective than theirs that sit on that committee," Wright said.

He says inmates are being tortured. I asked him what his response is when people say, 'You do the crime, you do the time.'

"Incarcerated people's lives matter too," said Wright. "I need people to know that the community is not going to take it that we are going to start to make a stand because the system is failing us."

What now?

State lawmakers and Governor Hochul will review the recommendations.

"Governor Hochul's top priority is public safety, and she is fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all staff and incarcerated individuals that enter our correctional facilities. We will review the recommendations and discuss them with our partners in the Legislature," a spokesperson wrote.