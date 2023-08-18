Safety and access improvements completed on Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry announced safety and access improvements have been completed on the Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge Park.

The trail closed for the $134,000 project on July 17. The improvements include the installation of 139 steps on the trail to the Flame along with 119 feet of railings and 200 feet of new Trail. A new drainage ditch was also installed above the trail’s upper steps.

“The Eternal Flame Trail draws visitors from around the country and the world, so this project was important to address safety and accessibility for the thousands of hikers who come here to see this natural wonder. I thank our Parks’ Department and our partners for their alacrity in getting this project done and having the trail ready for more vistors so quickly.” - Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

“It is through partnerships, like we have with the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy that it is possible to address some of the special projects we otherwise may not be able to in the Erie County Park System. The safety enhancements made to the Eternal Flame Trail through this project will not only make it possible for some who otherwise could not traverse the previous terrain of the trail to see this natural wonder, but also cut down on the need for rescue and recovery efforts from Emergency Services personnel.” - Deputy Commissioner of Parks Jimbo McDonald