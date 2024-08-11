‘Safe streets for us:’ Bike safety rally in honor of Yolanda Yvette Carr 

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW — Dozens of cyclists biked their way to Niagara Ave and 22nd Street in the City of Niagara Falls to pay their respects to 50-year-old Yolanda Yvette Carr.

She was killed in a hit-and-run while riding her E-bike in the early morning hours.

Niagara Falls Councilman Brian Archie tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he thinks cities should create bike plans to help enhance street safety.

“And holding people accountable to do what they say they're going to do,” Archie says. “I know that our city of Niagara Falls is currently working on a revision of its bike master plan and I hope it adds to our increase of safety measures for the residents."

James Jones of GoBike Buffalo says lighting plays somewhat of a factor when it comes to bike safety.

"Traffic is getting more and more aggressive, people are becoming more and more aggressive drivers,” he says. “And for some reason, they're taking it out on bicyclists sometimes intentionally."

As for Yolanda, Niagara Falls Police are still investigating the incident.

"The message is really to be good stewards. Let's adhere to road safety rules and that's for both car drivers and bikers,” Archie says.

