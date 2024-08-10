‘She was amazing:’ Niagara Falls family of E-Bike victim speaks

NIAGARA FALLS, N. — 50-year-old Yolanda Yvette Carr was killed in a hit and run while riding her E-Bike earlier this week around one in the morning Monday on 22nd street and Niagara Ave in Niagara Falls.

7 News reporter Yoselin Personi spoke with her son Dayqjuan Posey.

He says she was on her way home just a few blocks down from where she was hit.

"I heard someone knocking on my door and unfortunately it was a knock that no one wants to get of a loved one no longer with us,” he says.

Dayqjuan says his mother worked at the Seneca One Casino where she was learning how to be a chef.

Sunday was the last time Dayqjuan saw his mother at her job.

"I recently got a new vehicle and I pulled up on her to show her my new truck and we talked about that,” the son says. “She said she was proud of me, she loves me, she couldn't wait to see the kids later. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

Dayqjuan remembers Yolanda as a loving person to all including her nine grandchildren.

"Me and her built a really good relationship. She was a great grandmother as well,” Dayqjuan says. “She was definitely up to date with everything going on and she's one of those hip moms. Everybody knows her as being a cool parent."

Dayqjuan says he's staying strong for his family and cannot believe someone would leave his mother lying on the ground.

"It's a lack of accountability. Obviously, no one is perfect, everybody makes mistakes, but once you leave the scene there's no mistake. It's a choice,” he says. “You're making that choice to not be a good person."

Yolanda was taken to ECMC in Buffalo where she later died from her injuries.

"I trust the police work they're doing. I trust them to do their job and handle everything on the legal side,” Dayqjuan says.

Community members and organizers will be gathering on Saturday for a bike safety rally in memory of Yolanda.

