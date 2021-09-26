Sabres National Anthem signer to step down over vaccine requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Douglas Allen, the longtime National Anthem signer for the Buffalo Sabres, says he will not sing for the team this year.

Allen sent a letter to 7 Eyewitness News, as well as other news outlets, saying his choice is based on the fact that he has not and will not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer says he caught COVID-19 earlier this year, and believes he has a natural immunity to the virus.

All fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination at this year's Sabres games.

You can read his entire letter, here: