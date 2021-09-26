Watch
Sabres National Anthem signer to step down over vaccine requirement

MSG/Sabres
Douglas Allen
Posted at 8:22 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 20:22:28-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Douglas Allen, the longtime National Anthem signer for the Buffalo Sabres, says he will not sing for the team this year.

Allen sent a letter to 7 Eyewitness News, as well as other news outlets, saying his choice is based on the fact that he has not and will not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer says he caught COVID-19 earlier this year, and believes he has a natural immunity to the virus.

All fans 12 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination at this year's Sabres games.

You can read his entire letter, here:

To Whom it may concern,

This letter is to inform the great Hockey fans of Western New York and Canada, that because of the vaccination policy adopted by the Sabres Organization, I will not be singing the National Anthems to start each Sabres home game this year. I am not anti-vaccine. There are many people at risk who should get it. But, I am old enough to understand the importance of choice and the freedom of being an American. I had Covid in January of 2021. I now have natural immunity, So I am choosing to not get vaccinated.

This was not an easy decision. I have no ill will toward the Sabres Organization. I cannot thank the Sabres and the fans enough for the joy it has been to sing for you. For more than 25 years I have felt at home on that carpet sharing a patriotic moment with all of you. I pray that I will soon be able to do it again. Go Sabres! God Bless America!
Douglas P. Allen

