S.O.C.I.A.L. Work Youth Summit empowers students with strategic resilience, mental health, education

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The S.O.C.I.A.L Work Youth Summit took place at the Dig at the Innovation Center on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, aiming to equip young people with essential skills for success.

The summit, organized by Y.A.L.E. Academy Inc., focused on empowering young leaders to organize, collaborate, and inspire active leadership. The event brought together community organizations, along with 70 students from local schools and the Buffalo City Probation Office.

The event emphasized mental health, education and training, and college readiness through panel discussions, speakers, and workshops.

"The theme of today is strategic resilience," said LeAnthony Freeman, Executive Director of Y.A.L.E. Academy Inc., an Atlanta-based nonprofit, that recently expanded to Buffalo, "the idea is to meet individuals where they are at."

"I want a lot for myself, and I'm only 17, so things like this really help me learn how to network," said Antalia Smith, an 11th grader at Health Sciences Charter School.

"It is really important to have self-development growing up," said Letorance Travis, a senior at Health Sciences Charter School.

"The most important thing I learned today is resilience," said Dave'yon Jones, a junior at the Charter School for Applied Technologies.

"I think we have to do more things like this for our youth," said Diamonique Pettway, Director of Community Events and Marketing at Health Sciences Charter School, "If they have these spaces to learn from each other, as well as learn from us, we will have a better community moving forward."

LeAnthony Freeman emphasized the importance of events like the S.O.C.I.A.L Work Youth Summit to provide opportunities for internships, jobs, and exposure to different life paths.

The summit aimed to help students expand their networks and develop important skills, with plans for another event in May.