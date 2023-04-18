Rural nursing home workers reach two-year agreement that includes increased wages and benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nursing home workers at facilities in Dunkirk, Eden, Salamanca, and Houghton have voted to ratify a new two-year contract with Personal Healthcare.

In February, the workers held an informational picket to draw attention to staffing issues, lack of fair wages, and poor health insurance coverage.

According to 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the union that represents workers, the new deal runs through April 2025 and includes but is not limited to:



Competitive start rates

Wage scales with experience

Pension increases

Pick up bonuses to fill shifts

Shift differential and mentor pay

“It means that they are actually starting to recognize service workers for what they do. Now we have a wage scale for number of years worked. We are finally being recognized and that really means something." - Cheryl Lariviere, Housekeeping & Laundry worker at Houghton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center