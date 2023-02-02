Rural nursing home workers demand better working conditions

DUNKIRK, NY — Over 200 healthcare workers at nursing home facilities in Dunkirk, Eden, Salamanca, and Houghton are demanding contract negotiations and better pay, after their contract ended on Dec. 31.

The nursing home facilities are owned by Personal Healthcare, a company in Tarrytown New York, and the staff say they have been faced with dire situations.

"I mean we are using pillowcases to clean people because there are no linens and because there are no laundry staff to clean linens and people's clothes," said RN Sondra Lamacchia who works at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Lamacchia says that she has worked 16-hour shifts back to back for weeks.

"I put in more hours than I can tell you because of short staffing, I just finished my third double this week," said Lamacchia.

Another nurse at the Dunkirk facility told 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that working with his neighbors and friends made him want to force change in these facilities.

"These are our residents, these are my people, and so it's not something that sits well with me," said Rust Gard, OPN.

Rural healthcare facilities have been faced with low wages and conditions that they say make it hard to do their jobs well.

"It's family and it's just not a way to take care of family," said Gard.

7 News reached out to the administrator of the Eden and Dunkirk facilities, as well as a representative of PHC, and has yet to receive a response.

The 200 healthcare workers are working with their union, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to create a fair contract.