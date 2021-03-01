Rumor circulating on social media about Buffalo serial killer 'absolutely false,' police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is working to dispel a rumor making the rounds on social media that a serial killer is at large in the City of Buffalo.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department calls the rumor "absolutely false."

The rumor has circulated through multiple posts from different users on Facebook, including one from Cariol Holloman-Horne that is now no longer visible. The post alleged that a serial killer had killed five women in Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods, though which neighborhoods were not made clear. It also indicated two minivans were being used, "snatching women up."

While posted by different users, at least two of the posts claim to have obtained the information through a coworker, whose uncle is a Buffalo Police Department officer. It's not clear if these posters are referring to the same person, or if the status had been copied across users.

The Buffalo Police Department says "the spreading of false information such as this causes undue concern." It urges residents to always exercise personal safety measures and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

