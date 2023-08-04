Rummage sale is helping Elma church rebuild after devastating fire

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In May St. Paul's Luthern Church in Elma suffered a destructive fire, which has moved prayers services into another building. Now church leaders are fundraising with multiple events to rebuild the church, including a rummage sale Friday and Saturday.

Dozens of people scored deals at the sale on Friday, and the sale will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Credit cards are accepted for purchases $20 or more. On Friday people bought bikes for as low as $10 and picture frames for less than $5.

"You name it we got it," said Lisa Breidenstein, the vice president of the church's council. "We sorted everything, marked everything hung clothes, all in one week."



The sale is both indoors and outdoors with hundreds of items marked with low prices. Breidenstein said most of the items were donated by members of the congregation, but others in the community also stepped in.

"It's alwats sad when any church is effected by disaster, or any other violence," said Marcia Tolman, pastor of Phoenix United Church of Christ in Amherst. "I knew when i heard about the rummage sale I had to support!"

The goal is to raise $5000 to rebuild the church. credit cards are accepted for purchases of $20 or more – as well as cash

“Just the overwhelming support of this community it’s truly a blessing," said Jonathan Haseley, pastor of St. Paul's.

The church will also hold a BBQ fundraiser in September.