Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Ruffalo Jill" a local rescue dog to be featured in "Puppy Bowl 18"

She came through Buddy's Second Chance Rescue
items.[0].image.alt
Mike Randall
DOG.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:12:45-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — One minute Ruffalo Jill was a rescue dog and the next a contestant in the coolest and cutest canine competition of all, the Puppy Bowl 18. Stephanie and Nick Sikorski adopted her from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

The annual Puppy Bowl is February 13th at 2pm on Animal Planet and Discovery. This years competition will feature sixty-seven shelters and rescues from thirty-three states and one-hundred eighteen "incredible adoptable puppy players".

Julie Starr, president of Buddy's Second Chance Rescue says she submitted Ruffalo Jill's photo and the Puppy Bowl officials fell in love with her. The dog is a mixed breed and she will be competing on "Team Ruff" for the "Lombarky" trophy.

The Sikorski's adopted Ruffalo Jill's sister too. You can get more information about Buddy's Second Chance Rescue at their Website and on Face book.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!