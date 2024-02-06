Rochester Police Department heavily recruiting in Western New York to fill more than 90 positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've traveled through Downtown Buffalo recently the signs are hard to miss. The Rochester Police Department is aggressively recruiting the Queen City.

"We really looked at Buffalo as a market that we could make an impact," says Rochester Police Department Sergeant Justin Collins. "Now more than ever policing is very competitive."

Sergeant Collins joined Rochester Police Officer Michelle Calderon in talking to 7 News about the recruiting efforts in Buffalo. The RPD is using everything from digital billboards to social media to reach as many people as possible.

"We've only had a three-week window here to recruit," said Officer Calderon. "This Friday is our deadline. We've been working really hard,"

The Rochester Police Department traditionally carries more than 700 officers but is currently looking to fill more than 90 open positions.

"You are seeing it across the country, law enforcement has taken a hit. There are always going to be folks that don't belong in the industry, but that goes for every profession."

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo did some digging to compare what a Rochester police officer could make compared to one here in Buffalo.

In Rochester, after 44 months on the job, an officer can make more than $100,000 a year. The current recruiting effort is highlighting a salary of $102,651.

By comparison, under the most recent contract, Buffalo police officers top out at $78,000 for the same time of service.

Both salaries do not include overtime, holiday pay, or bonuses.

"We are the highest paid at this point right now for these metropolitan cities," said Sergeant Collins.

But law enforcement is not without its challenges.

According to 2020 Census Data, Buffalo is a larger city with 60,000 more people than Rochester, but when it comes to gun violence the numbers in Rochester, according to the New York Department of Criminal Justice Services, were much higher in 2023, with both cities seeing a drop in gun homicide victims from the year before.

"The last few years we've seen spikes, and it's good we are trending in the right direction," said Sergeant Collins. "There has obviously been a litany of things that have contributed to it, but ultimately we have to provide opportunities for young people."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia talked about the challenges of recruiting during a recent visit to 7 News during an appearance on Voices with Michael Wooten.

"The recruiting is very tough," said Commissioner Gramaglia. "We had our exams last year, our numbers honestly better than I thought they would be, but still far lower than we need to be."

Back in Rochester, the goal of this current recruitment campaign is to get at least 50 new recruits.

"We are looking for people that want to serve their community, want to help people, honest individuals, overall good people," said Calderon.

To learn more you can email recruit@cityofrochester.gov or call officer Calderon at — Office: (585) 428-7619, Mobile: (585) 370-5004. You can also call or text 585-330-6943 any time of day.