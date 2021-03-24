Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Robinson Home Products Celebrates its 100th Anniversary

They began in Springville as a knife company
items.[0].videoTitle
They opened their doors a century ago in Springville as the Robinson Knife Company. It eventually became Robinson Home Products with headquarters in Williamsville.
ROBINSON.jpg
Posted at 4:54 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 16:16:23-04

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW-TV) — They opened their doors a century ago in Springville as the Robinson Knife Company. It eventually became Robinson Home Products with headquarters in Williamsville.

Company president Ross Patterson says that what began as a manufacturing business "took on more of an importing model, but also took on many more categories."

They sell housewares and kitchen gadgets covering a number of brand names including; Craftkitchen, Studio Cuisine, Prime Chef, and Squish.

They just collaborated with Delish and Ross says "It's a social media brand that creates cooking videos for Facebook."

Of the thousand of products they represent and the many items they have sold over the years, Ross says that can openers are still their biggest seller, adding "People just feel they can't get enough can openers."

You can find more information about Robinson Home Products at their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources