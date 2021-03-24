Robinson Home Products Celebrates its 100th Anniversary

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW-TV) — They opened their doors a century ago in Springville as the Robinson Knife Company. It eventually became Robinson Home Products with headquarters in Williamsville.

Company president Ross Patterson says that what began as a manufacturing business "took on more of an importing model, but also took on many more categories."

They sell housewares and kitchen gadgets covering a number of brand names including; Craftkitchen, Studio Cuisine, Prime Chef, and Squish.

They just collaborated with Delish and Ross says "It's a social media brand that creates cooking videos for Facebook."

Of the thousand of products they represent and the many items they have sold over the years, Ross says that can openers are still their biggest seller, adding "People just feel they can't get enough can openers."

You can find more information about Robinson Home Products at their website.