Robert Redford, legendary actor who filmed 'The Natural' in Buffalo, dies at 89

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legendary actor and director Robert Redford passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 89.

The Hollywood icon, who shot to stardom in the late 1960s and '70s with films like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men," had a connection to Western New York through his celebrated film "The Natural," filmed in Buffalo in 1983.

"He had a great time. He loved Buffalo," said Michael Billoni, the former Director of Promotions and Marketing for the Buffalo Bisons. "The Natural", in my eyes, is the greatest sports movie ever filmed."

Billoni had a front-row seat for the movie's production and worked with the owner of the Bisons, Bob Rich Jr., and Redford's team during filming. He provided the site manager with his first look at what served as the movie's central location, the former War Memorial Stadium.

"Calls Robert Redford and says, 'Bob, Bob, we found it,'" Billoni said. "Pulling into the stadium, he's walking around, says, 'Oh my God, thank you Jesus, we found the stadium.'"

Billoni then worked closely on everything from restaurant recommendations to setting up batting practice. He even had Redford sign a baseball.

"He was cool," Billoni said. "I will never forget him hitting. He really knew how to hit. He knew how to play."

The film highlighted several other iconic Buffalo locations, including the former Parkside Candy, the Central Terminal and All High Stadium.

"It really touched all parts of Western New York, and it was exciting," said Tim Clark, the Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner.

Clark says the summer of 1983 was big for the local film industry, with "The Natural" drawing big crowds and demanding attention.

"When he came here, it was huge. It was a huge story. It was the lead story on Eyewitness News almost every night of the time that he was here," Clark said.

Later in life, Clark says Redford still spoke highly of Western New York.

"I ran into him at Sundance, and we got to talk a little bit about Buffalo," Clark said. "He had such vivid memories of Buffalo and the people of Buffalo and how nice everyone was."

Billoni became emotional when he learned of Robert Redford's passing on Tuesday.

"Now we live in the good memories. I live with the good memories of this and seeing it again on the big screen," said Billoni. "He is Mister Movie of Buffalo."