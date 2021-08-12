Rob & Carol Allen making "magical" memories at Olcott Beach Carousel Park

OLCOTT BEACH, NY (WKBW-TV) — It's a non-profit park, run by volunteers and it features vintage rides. Olcott Beach Carousel Park is a popular spot especially for families with small children.

The rides are only 25 cents and the park is spotless. Rosemary Sansone who helped create the park says "Many of the rides here come from the area and as a result-many people have ridden them in their childhood"

Veteran entertainers Rob & Carol Allen perform here. Their show is a mix of magic and gameshow. Rob says joking "We are here two hours a day and this two hour a day work thing is killing me-six hours a week-by the time I'm done I'm exhausted so Carol drives home."

The couple has been working together for almost half a century and they have had the same corporate sponsor-Western New York Dairy Farmers, for 46 years. Carol says that the nice thing about this amusement park is "Everybody's happy-it's a happy place."

The park is open Friday through Sundays until Labor Day noon to 6 pm. Rosemary says "Our Slogan is building memories for a new generation."

Olcott Beach Carousel Park is 5979 Main St. in Olcott, NY 14126 you can get more information at their website.