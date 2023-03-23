Road rage incidents on the rise: how to stay safe on the roads

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY — Violent road rage incidents are on the rise, according to AAA nearly 80 percent of drivers have expressed aggression at least once in the previous 30 days.

Last year, 141 people were killed and another 413 people were injured in a road rage incident.

Truck drivers say they see road rage every day.

"I have seen people get into fights. Running people off the road, it's insane," said Aaron Sanford, a truck driver at Jim's Truck Stop.

Another driver says he fears for his life during rainy days.

"I do not ever want to live with the fact that I killed someone, because of somebody threaded the needle and got me involved in their mess. Or I took somebody else who had nothing else to do with it because you get people who are too comfortable in their cars," said Mike.

Some incidents have every serious consequences. Earlier this month New York State police arrested a Florida man after he allegedly shot another driver while driving on the NYS Thruway near Dunkirk.

In Niagara County, the sheriff's office has tried to combat aggressive driving by implementing what's called a "traffic blitz", which involves officers going to high-traffic areas to look for speeding and tailgating.

"Traffic safety is public safety and when we get people to comply with the laws, we know that there is a reduction of accidents because these behaviors have led to an increase of accidents," said Sheriff Michael Filicetti.

Sheriff Filicetti says if you are behind someone or are involved in a road rage accident, call it in, and remain calm.

"It is hard sometimes but I want cooler heads to prevail in these situations, distance yourself from them, pull over, get away from them call it in, and let us deal with it and take appropriate action," said Sheriff Filicetti.