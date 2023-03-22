NYSP arrest Florida man after he allegedly shot at man while driving on Thruway

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Florida man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot at another driver while driving on the NYS Thruway.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, NYS Troopers out of Dunkirk responded to a victim being shot while operating a vehicle on the I-90.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Detroit, was met by EMS and troopers at the Fredonia/Dunkirk exit on the I-90. The victim was transported and treated at ECMC for a non-life-threatening, single gunshot wound to his knee.

A later investigation determined that the defendant, 34-year-old Ervin Stubbs of Ocala, Florida was operating a truck on I-90 and shot the victim.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is working with the Pennsylvania State Police, determined that the shooting occurred on the I-90 in Pennsylvania.

Stubbs was located after the incident occurred at the Flying J Truck Stop in Pembroke. He was in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun.

Stubbs was arrested and processed in Batavia. He was charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He will be arraigned and transported to the Pennsylvania State Police for additional charges on warrant extradition.