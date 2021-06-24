Road closures to be in place across the city for the Buffalo Marathon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On your mark, get set, it's Buffalo Marathon weekend!

After previously announcing the Buffalo Marathon would return to "normal" in 2021 due to the lifting of New York State COVID-19 restrictions, organizers have released further details on what to expect for the weekend.

The Buffalo Marathon 5K will take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and officials say 600 people will take part.

The Buffalo Marathon and half-marathon will take place Sunday at 6:00 a.m. and officials say almost 3,000 are registered to be at the start line.

Several road closures will be in place across the city beginning early Sunday morning for the marathon and half-marathon. You can find the details on which roads will close, when they will close and when they will reopen here.

You can find course maps here.

"We would like to thank the residents of Buffalo for their patience as the runners take to the streets once again. Temperatures look to be warm, and the runners are sure to appreciate any sprinklers they can take advantage of," said Greg Weber, executive director.

For more information and a full list of this weekend's events you can visit the marathon website here.