Buffalo Marathon to return to 'normal race' following lifting of NYS COVID-19 restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Marathon announced it will return to a "normal race" following the lifting of most New York State COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday.

Organizers previously announced the dates for the marathon with the restrictions that would be in place. On Wednesday organizers announced the restrictions have been removed and the race will be a single start race with spectators allowed.

We were one of the first large races in the country to postpone 450 days ago on 3/23/2020. Now with 10 days until the start of the Buffalo Marathon weekend we are proud to be the first large race in NY to return to racing under normal conditions.



We are down to 3,000 athletes from our normal 8,000+, but we promise to make it a celebration for every runner that crosses the finish line as we kick off summer and the return to normal on the streets of Buffalo. - Greg Weber, Executive Director/Race Director

The Buffalo Marathon is set for June 26 and June 27.