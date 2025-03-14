Rince na Tiarna dancers step into St. Patrick's Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, the dancers at Rince na Tiarna Irish Dance School are lacing up their shoes for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Mary Kay Heneghan, the school’s director, said their dancers will be traveling across Buffalo and Rochester to bring Irish tradition to the community.

“We have over 72 performances this weekend, and we’re hitting three parades," said Heneghan. "It’s going to be very busy, but this is our Super Bowl. We’re really excited for it. The kids love it. There’s no pressure. It’s literally just fun."

From soft shoe to hard shoe, students at Rince na Tiarna have spent years mastering the intricate footwork of Irish dance. For some, this weekend is just the beginning.

Madison Pennington, a senior dancer, is preparing to take the stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland, next month.

“I’m so excited; only a small percentage of dancers get to go,” Pennington said. “And when you get there, absolutely everybody is amazing. Everybody there is so practiced and well-rounded, and just everybody wants to be there 100%, so it’s really cool to see that class of dancers and just get the opportunity to compete against them. It’s just amazing.”

For instructors like Kevinah Dargan, watching students grow in skill and confidence is the most rewarding part.

“It’s just amazing to pass out things that I learned to them and share my own experiences with them, and not only be just an instructor to them, but hopefully a role model,” Dargan said. “It means so much to me when I see how they’re doing in dance—almost better than when I was competing. It’s a great feeling.”

Rince na Tiarna dancers will be performing throughout the weekend, including appearances at three St. Patrick’s Day parades. You can find a full schedule of performances here.