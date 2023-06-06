Richard Nigro is the new Buffalo Teachers Federation President after winning runoff election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than 40 years, the Buffalo Teachers Federation has a new president.

The results of a runoff election to determine the new president were published on the BTF website on Tuesday.

Richard Nigro is the new president and Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan is the new vice president after they received 1,363 votes to defeat Marc Bruno and his running mate Patrick Foster who received 636 votes. There were a total of 2,001 ballots cast, 1,999 of them were valid and two were unexercised.

Nigro will take over for Phil Rumore who will retire at the end of June after over 40 years as president.