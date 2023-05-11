Richard Huntington's art show at Hallwalls was seventy years in the making

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Friday evening a retrospective of work by artist Richard Huntington opens at Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center. Seeing the show recently he said "It's amazing I couldn't believe it."

The former art critic for the Buffalo News is pleased with the collection of his works put together by John Massier, Hallwalls Visual Arts Curator. Richard says "It's given me a new look at my own art."

John says it's amazing look at nearly seven decades of work and that it's clear that the artist has a sense of humor, adding "There's a lot of puns, there's a lot of gags-though it's not really jokey artwork-it does have a sense of humor."

Looking around at the hundred and thirty eight works here, the artist says chuckling "I used to do things so large because I thought the Museum of Modern Art was going to be knocking at my door any day. And they never came I don't understand it."

The show opens Friday evening and runs through the end of June. Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center is located at 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202

