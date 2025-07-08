NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new arcade and toy store in Niagara Falls is pressing play on fun, nostalgia and community connection.

Toys From Lo and Lo’s Arcade Mania, owned by Joshua Lopez, officially opened its doors on July 1 after relocating from Lockport, where the business had been a staple for 12 years. The grand opening drew more than 10,000 visitors, a testament to the demand for a family-friendly entertainment space in the city.

The store offers a unique combination of retro arcade games, vintage toys, action figures, and collectibles. Admission is free, with quarter-operated games and affordable options—including a popular sneaker machine, the most expensive at just $5.

WATCH: Retro arcade and toy store brings nostalgia and community fun to Niagara Falls

“For me as an adult, I did not want to let this era go,” Lopez said. “The ‘80s and ‘90s are fading away. Arcades were a thing of the past, but I don’t want them to be.”

Lopez said the store fills a major gap in Niagara Falls, where many youth-oriented spaces and activities have disappeared. He hopes to provide a safe and inclusive place for children, teens, and adults alike.

But there’s one challenge that could press pause on his plans. Lopez is currently awaiting approval from the city for a pawn license, which would allow him to buy, sell, and trade items, a foundational part of his business model.

He’s calling on the community to support him during the upcoming city council meeting on July 23 at 6 p.m., where the license decision will be made.

“I’m known as the toy store guy now, and I embrace it proudly,” Lopez said.

Lopez hopes the city sees the value in what he’s building and that the community keeps showing up to help him press on.