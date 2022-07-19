Retired school psychologist sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired school psychologist who previously worked in the West Seneca School District has been sentenced to prison on a child pornography charge.
The U.S. Attorney"s Office announced that 65-year-old David Michael Calaiacovo, of Hamburg, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in May 2021, has been sentenced to serve 60 months in prison and 15 years supervised release.
In June 2019, following a tip, a search warrant was executed at Calaiacovo’s home and several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer were found.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited were recovered following a forensic review.
The West Seneca Central School District issued the following statement in 2019 when the charges were announced:
The safety and welfare of our students is of the highest priority. We are not aware of any allegations of inappropriate conduct toward students and are fully prepared to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it unfolds.