Retired school psychologist sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired school psychologist who previously worked in the West Seneca School District has been sentenced to prison on a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney"s Office announced that 65-year-old David Michael Calaiacovo, of Hamburg, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in May 2021, has been sentenced to serve 60 months in prison and 15 years supervised release.

In June 2019, following a tip, a search warrant was executed at Calaiacovo’s home and several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer were found.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited were recovered following a forensic review.

The West Seneca Central School District issued the following statement in 2019 when the charges were announced: