Retired school psychologist pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired school psychologist who previously worked in the West Seneca School District has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 62-year-old David Michael Calaiacovo of Hamburg pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Following a tip a search warrant was executed at Calaiacovo’s home and several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer were found.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited were recovered following a forensic review.

Calaiacovo faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The West Seneca Central School District issued the following statement in 2019 when the charges were announced: