Retired school psychologist pleads guilty to child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A retired school psychologist who previously worked in the West Seneca School District has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 62-year-old David Michael Calaiacovo of Hamburg pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
Following a tip a search warrant was executed at Calaiacovo’s home and several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer were found.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually exploited were recovered following a forensic review.
Calaiacovo faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
The West Seneca Central School District issued the following statement in 2019 when the charges were announced:
The safety and welfare of our students is of the highest priority. We are not aware of any allegations of inappropriate conduct toward students and are fully prepared to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter. We will continue to closely monitor the situation as it unfolds.