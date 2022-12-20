Retired Rear Admiral Danelle Barrett is in Tom Hanks' latest flick

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Ask Danelle Barrett what it was like being in a movie with Tom Hanks and she'll tell you "It's a lot of sitting around and waiting."

Danelle is a retired Rear Admiral. She was into theatre before her thirty year Naval career and now has been traveling to movie sets to appear as an extra. She says that since March of last year she's appeared in eight productions.

Coming soon to a theatre near you is "A Man Called Otto" starring Tom Hanks. Danelle was in a pastry shop scene with him and spent a lot of time between takes chatting. She says "We were in that scene for about three hours off and on filming, And in between takes we started yucking it up."

Danelle also appeared in the first season of the Showtime Production of American Rust and is being called back for the second season.

Eventually she hopes to get a "speaking role" but for now seems content to be a background extra. She says "To be an extra you need no talent, you just need to be a carbon life form, an open mouth breather who can show up and shut up and take orders."

