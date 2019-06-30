BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cedric Littlejohn, a retired Buffalo police officer, won $1 million dollars from Publishers Clearing House on Sunday after entering the PCH Sweepstakes.

Littlejohn and his family had no idea that he won, and when PCH representatives went to his house to deliver the big check, his surprised daughter, Imani, answered the door.

She called her mother, Rashida, who had left for church with Cedric, and told them to get home right away.

"We just won $1 million dollars from Publishers Clearing House. Don't, don't tell dad, don't tell dad. Get home! Get home!" she said over the phone.

Ten minutes later, Cedric arrived and said winning the prize was right on time. So what will he do with the money?

"Pay my tithes, give my portion to God. Pay off all my bills," he said. "And get a second car. My wife got hit and we need the car fixed so, [we'll] get a second car."

Littlejohn was a Buffalo officer for 22 years, but he became embroiled in controversy towards the end of his time on the force.

In 2017, the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team investigated Littlejohn after he was accused in a lawsuit of punching a man at a Delaware Avenue bar. Littlejohn admitted to wearing Buffalo Police Department gear while he was off-duty the night of the 2013 incident, which occurred while he was serving as a bouncer.

Later in 2017, Littlejohn retired from the force. He was making over $120,000 per year prior to retiring. On Sunday, he said his retirement came after suffering a stroke.

While Littlejohn was never charged with a crime, court documents show he was charged with departmental violations by internal affairs. It's unclear if he was ever disciplined.