Retired broadcaster Don Postles 'is interested' in run for Amherst Town Supervisor

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A longtime Buffalo broadcaster could be setting his sights on a future in the political arena.

According to 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy, Amherst Republicans are discussing with Don Postles a possible candidacy for town supervisor this year.

Amherst GOP Chairman Bob Davis said the former Channel 4 anchor "is interested," and has been invited to address guests Monday at a watch party for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

This wouldn't be the first time Postles' name has been connected to a possible political run. In 2008, a high-level Republican source told McCarthy Postles was under discussion in GOP circles to run for the Congressional seat of retiring Rep. Tom Reynolds. Sixteen years earlier in 1992, Democrats considered the Fairport native as a possible candidate to oppose Republican Congressman Bill Paxon in what was then New York’s 27th District.

Postles retired from WIVB in December after a 52-year career in broadcasting, the last 32 years at the CBS affiliate.

Brian Kulpa, a Democrat, has served as Amherst Town Supervisor since 2018. Town law prohibits him from running for a third consecutive term.