Retired broadcaster Don Postles will not run for Amherst Town Supervisor

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Longtime Buffalo broadcaster Don Postles will not be stepping into the political arena.

According to 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy, Postles will not run for Town of Amherst supervisor after going through the interview process.

"Don came in last night and said he wants to help in any way he can," said Amherst GOP Chairman Bob Davis. "I hope and plan for him to play a significant role this year."

Davis expects Bob Gilmore or Dan Gagliardo to be the GOP candidate for supervisor.

Postles retired from WIVB in December after a 52-year career in broadcasting.

Brian Kulpa, a Democrat, has served as Amherst Town Supervisor since 2018. Town law prohibits him from running for a third consecutive term.