Resilience in the Face of Tragedy: New documentary highlights inspiring journey of WNY hockey Team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new documentary titled "For Him - A Hockey Story" by local filmmaker Tage Gerena delves deep into the theme of resilience amidst adversity. The film chronicles the emotional journey of the Williamsville East Flames as they navigate their way through the 2024-2025 state playoffs, all while dealing with the tragic loss of a beloved coach and teammate's father.

At just 18 years old, Gerena, a recent graduate of Williamsville East, has made his debut in documentary filmmaking. He shared his motivations for pursuing a longer format, saying, "I thought it was a great story to tell. I'm used to making short one-minute hype reels, but this time around, I wanted to dive more into the documentary space."

The documentary's title, "For Him," resonates deeply with the team, as it was the rallying cry following the sudden passing of coach Drew Pullen, affectionately referred to as "DP" by the players. Gerena recalls how the sentiment infused the team's spirit, stating, "When I was interviewing his son Jake, he said, 'I'm gonna do it for him,' and all the other players said, 'We want to do it for him.'"

Inspired by their late coach, the tight-knit senior leadership of the team pushed forward, achieving a sectional title and a memorable playoff run that concluded in the state semi-finals. But for Gerena, the film captures much more than just the scoreboard. He emphasized, "These are young teenagers who came together through a loss they should have never experienced at that age. They persevered through that and played better than they have in their entire careers, leaving a legacy."

The documentary premiered earlier this week at Williamsville East High School and has since been made available for viewing on YouTube. As Gerena prepares to start his journey at the University at Buffalo in the fall, one thing is clear: the lessons of resilience and community portrayed in "For Him" will resonate for years to come.

