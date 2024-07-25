‘Resign in shame:’ Cattaraugus County legislature calling out parole board members to resign

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature held nothing back Wednesday night, lashing out at the state parole board that let convicted killer Edward Kindt out of prison last year.

Kindt escaped his transitional housing in Dutchess County last week and was on the run for six days before investigators tracked him down in Salamanca.

“Kathy Hochul get these dirtbags off the parole board. They should resign in shame,” says Chairman Andrew Burr of Cattaraugus County Legislature.

Salamanca is where he killed mother and nurse Penny Brown on Mother’s Day more than 20 years ago.

7 news anchor Lia Lando spoke with Brown's daughter Kaitlyn.

“I was 13-years-old. My mother went missing on Mother's Day of 1999,” Kaitlyn says. “She went out for a jog and did not come home. She was raped and strangled with a dog leash and left in a ditch not far from my house."

Investigators used data from his GPS device to track him down at 140 West Avenue.

“We’re angry about it. You know this legislator, the sheriff’s office, we all adamantly oppose his release for a reason the man is dangerous,” says Undersheriff Eric Butler of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He committed a horrible crime in our community and it seems like the state is more interested in his rights rather than the safety of our community.”

“We know that this is a breakdown in the system and this is a breakdown in the parole and the fact is again is that they didn’t make an immediate call to where he came from,” says Assembly Joseph Giglio of 148th District New York State. “And let them know that he was dangerous and out there. There’s no excuse.”



Police say Kindt is now back in the Dutchess County jail for violating his parole.

“And they’re not giving us any further information on what’s next which is part of what we want to know,” Giglio says.

7 News did reach out to the governor’s office. We were referred to the State Department of Corrections for further comment.

“The immoral parole board that allowed him for his release should resign immediately and be accountable to the public for their heinous and irresponsible decision,” Burr says.

