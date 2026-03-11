Resident raises safety concerns at Pine Harbor Apartments after fires and deadly stabbings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Melissa Baker has called Pine Harbor Apartments home for the last 6 years, but she says in that time she has dealt with things no resident should have to — including violence, fires, and what she describes as serious problems with how the building is run.

"You had the two murders just recently, but there's been so many fires I can't keep count. You know, what does management tell you? What are they telling oh, we're working on it," Baker said.

Baker says a lack of security makes it easy for people to come and go from the building.

"There is no security in here. They only have cameras in certain spots, only to protect that office," Baker said.

"People are breaking into the building. You saw the door when we came in. You saw that we could just walk in. The farms don't even work," Baker said.

She walked me through the building, pointing out what she says are other problems residents are dealing with, including sanitary issues inside her own unit. Photos show a sewage leak throughout her apartment. She is now worried about the possibility of mold.

"It's so many people that need in this building that need help," Baker said.

"At this point, I mean, I'm done with this building. I'm done. But I wanted to put this out here because people things like this need to be seen, you know, saying there are good people in this building, you know, saying that deserve better," Baker said.

I reached out to Kayla Parker, vice president of corporate communications, about these resident concerns and am still waiting to hear back.